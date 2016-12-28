Augsburg places its faith in interim coach Manuel Baum

AUGSBURG, Germany (AP) -- Bundesliga side Augsburg has called off its search for a new coach by leaving Manuel Baum in charge for the rest of the season.

Augsburg says the 37-year-old Baum, who took over on an interim basis following the sacking of Dirk Schuster and his assistants on Dec. 14, will coach the side ''at least'' until the end of the season.

Baum, Augsburg's former youth coach, oversaw a win over Borussia Moenchengladbach and a draw with Borussia Dortmund during his two games in charge. The club says he already has a long-term contract.

General manager Stefan Reuter says Baum has been working for Augsburg for 2+ years and has implemented the club's philosophy already at youth level.

Augsburg is 12th in the 18-team Bundesliga at the season's halfway stage.