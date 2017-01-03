Auburn QB Sean White leaves Sugar Bowl with right arm injury

Auburn quarterback Sean White (13) throws the pass as he he pressured by Oklahoma linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo (31) during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- Auburn quarterback Sean White has left the Sugar Bowl with a right arm injury.

John Franklin III replaced White in the second quarter and completed two of four passes on his first drive that ended with a field goal. An Auburn official says White is out for the game.

Oklahoma led Auburn 21-13 early in the third quarter on Monday night.

White has been battling an injury to his throwing shoulder for much of the season. He re-aggravated the injury during a November loss to Georgia and missed the final two games of the regular season.

White made a few impressive throws during Auburn's touchdown drive in the first quarter, but struggled as the game progressed. He was 4-of-10 passing for 35 yards.