Auburn fans roll Toomer's Corner to celebrate Alabama's loss

Auburn fans like nothing more than to see Alabama fail.

It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, it’s cause for celebration and that apparently means rolling the trees at Toomer’s Corner.

Following Clemson’s 35-31 triumph over the Tide in the College Football Playoff national championship game, Auburn fans took to the area where they usually celebrate Auburn wins, and blanketed the trees with toilet paper.

Toomer's Corner is being rolled after Alabama loses the national championship pic.twitter.com/d8mN0r11LZ — Wesley Sinor (@WesleySinor) January 10, 2017





We’ll just go ahead and ignore the fact that Alabama was playing for its second consecutive national title while Auburn was still getting over being pummeled by Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl. Those kinds of things mean nothing when it comes to rivalries. So roll away, Auburn fans. Savor this moment because more than likely Alabama will be back in the title game in 2018.

