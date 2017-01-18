Aubameyang scores again, Gabon held again at African Cup

Burkina Faso's Niguimbe Nakoulma celebrates after he scored a goal against Gabon during the African Cup of Nations Group A soccer match between Gabon and Burkina Faso at the Stade de l'Amitie, in Libreville, Gabon Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) -- Host Gabon was frustrated again at the African Cup of Nations, needing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's second goal in two games to scrape a 1-1 draw with Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

Aubameyang won and converted a penalty in the 38th minute after Burkina Faso led with substitute Prejuce Nakoulma's breakaway goal in the 23rd.

Gabon's African Cup hopes are unraveling after starting with two disappointing 1-1 draws at Stade de l'Amitie. Cameroon is Gabon's final group opponent.

Nakoulma raced after a ball that was booted away by Burkina Faso's defense, then outmuscled Johann Obiang and squeezed a shot into the far left corner of Gabon's goal.

Aubameyang was brought crashing down by Burkina Faso goalkeeper Kouakou Koffi 15 minutes later. He dusted himself off to drill the penalty home.