Atletico Madrid cruises into Copa del Rey semifinals

MADRID (AP) -- Atletico Madrid is back in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey after being eliminated in the quarterfinals for the last two seasons, holding on for a 2-2 draw at Eibar to advance 5-2 on aggregate.

Atletico took the lead with a header by Uruguay defender Jose Gimenez in the 49th minute, but the hosts rallied with goals by Sergi Enrich in the 73rd and Pedro Leon in the 80th. Enrich's neat volley from inside the area was set up by Leon only a few seconds after both players had entered the match as second-half substitutes.

Juanfran Torres scoring Atletico's second goal in the Basque Country with a lob over the goalkeeper in the 85th.

Atletico, which is trying to win the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2013, was eliminated by Celta Vigo in the quarterfinals last season, and by Barcelona at the same stage in the previous year.

Eibar was playing in the Copa quarterfinals for the first time.

Real Madrid plays at Celta later Wednesday to try to reverse a 2-1 home loss in the first leg.

Two-time defending champion Barcelona will try to reach the semifinals for the seventh straight season on Thursday when it hosts Real Sociedad. The Catalan club won the first leg 1-0.

On Tuesday, Alaves advanced 2-0 on aggregate by drawing second-division club Alcorcon at home, reaching the semifinals for the first time in 13 years.