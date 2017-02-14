Atlanta zoo names cockroach after Patriots QB Tom Brady

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks off with his MVP trophy during a news conference after the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game in Houston. Zoo Atlanta announced Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, that it named a baby cockroach after Brady. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

ATLANTA (AP) -- More than a week after the Falcons fell victim to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, an Atlanta zoo has named a cockroach after Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Zoo Atlanta says on its Facebook page that it had a bet with Rhode Island's Roger Williams Park Zoo that called for the loser to name a baby animal after the winning team's star quarterback. Both zoos figured the loser would be pretty bitter about the game, so they agreed the animal in question would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach.

The zoo introduced a whole family of cockroaches in a video Monday , including a tiny Tom Brady.

Brady and the Patriots came back from a 25-point deficit to defeat Atlanta 34-28 in overtime to win the team's fifth Super Bowl title.