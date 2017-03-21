Atlanta United finalizes transfer of forward Josef Martinez

Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez celebrates his second of two goals against the Chicago Fire during an MLS soccer match Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Atlanta United has finalized the transfer of Josef Martinez, who leads Major League Soccer with five goals in the expansion team's first three games.

The 23-year-old Venezuelan forward initially joined United on loan from Italian club Torino in February. Atlanta president Darren Eales said Tuesday the team had planned all along to make the transfer permanent and keep Martinez under a multi-year contract.

Eales says Martinez has ''been a fantastic addition to our club and it's clear he has the ability to (continue) making an impact in our league.''

Led by Martinez, United (2-1-0) tops MLS with 11 goals and has averaged more than 50,000 fans for its first two home games. During the international break this week, Martinez is playing for the Venezuelan national team in World Cup qualifying.