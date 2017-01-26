Atlanta store won't sell New England-made Sam Adams beer until after Super Bowl

One Georgia store owner and Atlanta Falcons fan is showing support for his favorite team by withholding at least one New England-made product.

Viral Chhadua, who owns an Exxon station in Gainesville, Ga., has posted this sign in his store:

Atlanta hitting them where it hurts pic.twitter.com/nWeoUCJgb8 — har har dinks (@sometacolady) January 26, 2017





The handwritten poster covers up the spot where 6-packs of Boston-based beer Sam Adams is sold and reads, “We will NOT be selling any Sam Adam’s until after the Super Bowl #RiseUp.”

We reached out to Chhadua via Twitter, and he said he did it in response to a column by longtime Boston Globe writer Dan Shaughnessy this week, in which Shaughnessy took some swipes at the Falcons.

Wrote Shaughnessy, “Atlanta? Seriously? This will be like the Larry Bird Celtics winning two of their championships by beating the Houston Rockets instead of the Lakers. It’ll be like the Bruins beating the expansion St. Louis Blues to win the Stanley Cup. It’ll be like the Red Sox beating the Colorado Rockies to win the World Series.

“I know this makes us greedy, but it’s real. A Super Bowl vs. the Dallas Cowboys or New York Football Giants or Green Bay Packers would have had so many more layers of story lines and history. Even a rematch with Pete “the Poodle” Carroll and the Seahawks would have drummed up some extra interest.

“The Atlanta Falcons?

“Meh.”

Chhadua said the column “pissed off” Atlanta fans, but added that his Sam Adams protest isn’t too serious – “We’re just having fun and enjoying our Falcons run to the Super Bowl.”