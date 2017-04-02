Atlanta Braves set 25-man roster for opening day

ATLANTA (AP) -- The Braves set their opening day roster by recalling catcher Anthony Recker to fill out the bench and assigning right-handed pitcher David Hernandez to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The team made the announcement Sunday, one day before they open the season at the New York Mets.

Recker's promotion means the Braves will carry five bench players, at least in the early weeks, when they have multiple off days.

Hernandez, a recent signee who pitched 70 games out of Philadelphia's bullpen last season, was beaten out for the final spot on the 12-man pitching staff by right-hander Chaz Roe.

The Braves placed four players on the 10-day disabled list, including hard-throwing reliever Mauricio Cabrera, who has right elbow pain.