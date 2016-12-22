Atkinson out vs. Penguins; Howard on IR; Toews still slumping (Puck Headlines)

Here are your Puck Headlines: A glorious collection of news and views collected from the greatest blogosphere in sports and the few, the proud, the mainstream hockey media. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at puckdaddyblog@yahoo.com.

• Nashville Predators forward James Neal photobombs teammate Mike Ribeiro. [Getty]

• Columbus Blue Jackets leading scorer Cam Atkinson wasn’t badly injured after blocking a shot against the Los Angeles Kings. But he is hurt enough with a bruised foot to keep him out of the team’s Thursday night game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. [Blue Jackets Extra]

• The Detroit Red Wings have placed goaltender Jimmy Howard on injured reserve and officially recalled Jared Coreau from Grand Rapids to take his place on the roster. Howard suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. [MLive]

• Chicago Blackhawks star center Jonathan Toews is trying to stay positive despite a long goal drought. [Chicago Sun-Times]

• A slight decrease in suspensions and fines for illegal hits suggests that players now have a better understanding of what lines can’t be crossed. [USA Today]

• A piece about a $1 million gift from the Ted Lindsay Foundation to the Beaumont Children’s Center. The center offers speech pathology and other services to children with autism spectrum disorders and other learning and developmental disorders. [The Oakland Press]

• Here are five deals that should happen before the NHL’s trade deadline. [The Hockey News]

• Jaromir Jagr knows No. 2 is as high as he’ll go on the NHL career scoring list. In his mind, that’s a record in itself. [AP via Yahoo!]

• New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero on how his team can end their slump: “Play harder. Really. Play f—ing harder.” [NJ.com]

• Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving had the rare opportunity to watch his AHL team and NHL teams on the same day during a recent trip to San Jose. [Calgary Herald]

• Why the NHL needs to rethink its playoff format. [Vice]

• For a variety of reasons, hockey players have successfully developed a rich tapestry of jargon that thrives inside arenas across Canada. This is used in the Canadian television comedy Letterkenny. [The Athletic]

• On Eetu Selanne, son of Anaheim Ducks legend Teemu Selanne, and his journey from Orange County, to his recent commitment to play for Northeastern’s men’s college hockey. [NHL]

• The New York Islanders have signed former New Jersey Devils forward Stephen Gionta to a one-year, two-way contract. [Islanders Point Blank]

• Why the Vegas Golden Knights shouldn’t consider former Philadelphia Flyers coach Craig Berube as a candidate for their head coaching job. [Sin Bin Vegas]

• Nova Scotia’s Brette Pettet is following in the footsteps of local hockey star Sidney Crosby. [Global News]

• Officials at Keefe Regional Technical School and Marian High School in Framingham, Massachusetts have canceled the boys’ hockey season for their joint team after administrators were informed of anti-Semitic comments and actions by players against a teammate, the schools said Wednesday. [Boston Globe]

• Blackhawks forward Artemi Panarin has become the team’s most impactful skater. [Sportsnet]

• Who are the NHL’s top net-front men? [Dobber Hockey]

• Why the New York Rangers should recall Tanner Glass. [Broadway Boozeshirts]

• Speaking with Ryan Johansen about his trade to the Nashville Predators, one year after the deal. [The Hockey Writers]

• Former Connecticut Whale defenseman Molly Engstrom explains her decision to leave the NWHL mid-season and go to Sweden to play Swedish Women’s Hockey League. [The Ice Garden]

• Here is a series of graphs on how all NHL teams are performing as they head into the holiday break. [Hockey Graphs]

• Finally, The Buffalo Sabres give us a dramatic holiday reading.



