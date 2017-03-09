Athlon Sports explains the biggest spring goal for each ACC team

The ACC finished 2016 on a high note and the momentum for this league should carry into 2017. Clemson is the reigning national champions, and even though coach Dabo Swinney has plenty of holes to fill this spring, the Tigers should be a threat to make the CFB Playoff. Florida State is the early favorite in the Atlantic Division, and coach Jimbo Fisher’s team should get an early look at how it stacks up with a Week 1 matchup against Alabama. Quarterback Lamar Jackson returns to defend his Heisman Trophy at Louisville, while the Coastal Division is a wide-open battle at the top.

Spring practice is set to begin around the nation for all 130 teams over the next few weeks. While spring ball is just practice sessions and it’s hard to glean much information, it’s never too early to look at some of the biggest storylines facing teams this offseason.

Here’s a look at the biggest questions and a pre-spring ranking facing the 14 teams in the ACC this spring:

1. Florida State

Key Spring Goal: Find the Right Mix on the Offensive Line

Coach Jimbo Fisher’s team is loaded for a run at the national title, but the Seminoles have a few preseason question marks surrounding the offense. Depth at receiver, replacing running back Dalvin Cook and the offensive line all top the priority list for the coaching staff. The offensive line must replace standout left tackle Roderick Johnson, but a handful of players with experience return. How will this group mesh in the spring? And how quickly will talented redshirt freshmen Baveon Johnson, Andrew Boselli, Josh Ball and Jauan Williams push for snaps?

Related: Ranking College Football’s Rosters for 2017

2. Clemson

Key Spring Goal: Replace Deshaun Watson

The defending national champs open spring practice with key question marks on both sides of the ball. However, none are bigger than finding a replacement for Watson. Junior Kelly Bryant is the early frontrunner after completing 6 of 9 passes for 48 yards and one score last year. Redshirt freshman (and former four-star recruit) Zerrick Cooper is next in line, while true freshman Hunter Johnson is also in the mix. The Tigers have talent at quarterback. It’s just a matter of finding a starter and developing him within the offense.

3. Louisville

Key Spring Goal: Address the Offensive Line

Despite the playmaking skills of quarterback Lamar Jackson, Louisville ranked last in the ACC in sacks allowed. This unit surrendered 47 in 13 games in 2016, prompting coach Bobby Petrino to make changes. Veteran assistant Mike Summers is back at Louisville, and he inherits a group that returns two starters – Geron Christian and Lukayus McNeil. Christian is the anchor at left tackle, but McNeil could slide to guard this offseason. Junior college recruit Ronald Rudd and freshman Cole Bentley are expected to push for time.

Related: Pre-Spring Top 50 Players Returning for 2017

4. NC State

Key Spring Goal: Replace RB Matt Dayes

The secondary loses a couple of key players, but all eyes in Raleigh will be on the battle to replace running back Matt Dayes this spring. Dayes rushed for 1,166 yards and 10 scores last season and added 32 receptions for 267 yards. Reggie Gallaspy is the top returning rusher (234 yards), but he will be pushed for time by sophomore Johnny Frasier and converted receiver Nyheim Hines. Frasier ranked as a four-star recruit out of high school and missed most of 2016 due to a shoulder injury.

5. Wake Forest

Key Spring Goal: Development on Offense

Coach Dave Clawson’s program is headed in the right direction, and the Demon Deacons should be a good bet to reach a bowl game for the second year in a row. While the defense has a few key voids to fill, the top priority for Clawson remains the offense. Wake Forest has ranked 12th or worse in the ACC in scoring in five consecutive seasons and has not averaged more than four yards per carry since 2010. Kendall Hinton will get the first opportunity to claim the starting quarterback job, and there’s work to be done in the trenches after giving up 39 sacks in 2016. The Demon Deacons need better play from their quarterbacks, but it’s also essential to develop and generate improvement from the offensive line.

6. Syracuse

Key Spring Goal: Fix the Defense

Scoring points shouldn’t be a problem for Syracuse in 2017, but the Orange won’t push for a bowl trip without improvement on defense. This unit surrendered 38.6 points per game and 6.9 yards per play in 2016. Additionally, Syracuse struggled to generate pressure on the quarterback (16 sacks), allowed 23 plays of 40 yards or more and forced only 19 turnovers. The good news? This unit returns 10 starters and improvement should be a reasonable expectation with few personnel losses. The linebacker duo of Parris Bennett and Zaire Franklin is the strength of this defense, but more help is needed in the secondary and in the trenches.

Read More