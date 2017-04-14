Athletic Bilbao routs Las Palmas 5-1 in Spanish league

BILBAO, Spain (AP) -- Athletic Bilbao routed Las Palmas 5-1 in the Spanish league on Friday to move into sixth place and control of a Europa League berth.

Iker Muniain and Aritz Aduriz scored twice each.

''We were ambitious. That's one of the marks of identity of this team,'' Muniain said.

Mikel San Jose opened the scoring early at San Mames Stadium, and two minutes later Muniain bent a free kick around the side of the barrier and inside the near post.

Pedro Bigas quickly responded with a header, but Aritz scored from a counterattack led by Inaki Williams to make it 3-1 in the 18th minute.

Bilbao could have scored on several occasions before Muniain fired in a long volley in the 58th.

A minute later, Aduriz got his second when Bilbao's pressure caused Las Palmas to lose its ball near its area, taking the striker's tally to 14 league goals on the season.