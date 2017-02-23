At long last, Ole Miss changes defiant tune and (at least partially) admits wrongdoing

Well, the mood certainly seems to have changed in Oxford, Miss.

Defiance is out. Acceptance is in. (Well, partial acceptance.)

Deliberate disinformation is out. “The interest of transparency” is in.

Daring rivals to call the compliance office is out. A self-imposed bowl ban is in.

Over the course of about 13 months, the Mississippi football fairy tale – the one in which a perennial second-tier Southeastern Conference school quite innocently becomes a recruiting juggernaut – has been deconstructed. An NCAA enforcement Notice of Allegations was delivered in January 2016, alleging 13 rules violations by the football program. Then star offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil had his social media accounts hacked on NFL draft night and the case reopened, resulting in eight more alleged violations that Ole Miss publicly acknowledged Wednesday.

That’s 21 alleged violations. By a school that spent years insisting it was simply outworking and out-charming everyone on the recruiting trail.

In the process of acknowledging the new allegations, Ole Miss announced a postseason ban for the 2017 season and the forfeiture of nearly $8 million in postseason revenue.

And with that, it was time to own a few things:

The rival SEC schools weren’t making it all up. The national media wasn’t making it all up. The world wasn’t simply out to get Mississippi, out to keep a striver program down, out to protect the established powers of the sport.

No, Ole Miss was cheating.

Multiple boosters and at least one football staff member broke NCAA rules.

And they got caught.

Ole Miss admitted it Wednesday. The school agreed fully with three of the new NCAA allegations, agreed with at least part of a fourth allegation, and stated that it will contest four more. This was all part of a somber, 20-minute video Mississippi produced to break the news, featuring chancellor Jeff Vitter, athletic director Ross Bjork and football coach Hugh Freeze.

Hugh Freeze is 39-25 in five seasons as the Ole Miss’ head coach. (Getty) More

The biggest allegations announced Wednesday were a charge of lack of institutional control against the school and that Freeze “violated head coach responsibility legislation.” Both of those can potentially produce major penalties, and would certainly seem to put Freeze’s coaching future in jeopardy – although Vitter and Bjork gave him their support in the video.

Ole Miss is contesting both those allegations and will have its day in NCAA court in front of the Committee on Infractions sometime later this year.

But here’s what was missing from this video:

There was no cocksure challenge to rivals that if they have knowledge of violations by the Rebels, call the compliance office. Freeze tweeted that out several years ago.

And there was no disinformation campaign, the likes of which Ole Miss perpetrated in January 2016 when Yahoo Sports first reported on the existence of the initial notice of inquiry. That story, which came out shortly before national signing day, spurred a flurry of leaks from the school to media outlets trying to foist off the entire thing as dated material that primarily pertained to women’s basketball and track. That was a very deliberate fudging of the facts intended – at least in part – to allay fears of recruits and get them to sign their letters of intent. If some recruits said they signed with the Rebels last year under false pretenses, they might have a case.

Publicly and privately, Ole Miss officials have clung to the stance that this wasn’t going to be that bad – that there was no systemic problem at the school, and that moderate penalties would prove it. And then there was the school leadership self-imposing a bowl ban.

Turns out this is a big deal after all.

The unsettling thing is this: If Tunsil didn’t leave a trail of aggrieved parties – from his former stepfather to prospective agent/financial reps – the NCAA might have whiffed on this entire case. They investigated plenty but didn’t make much stick without people dropping dimes on Tunsil.

