We asked the Cubs: What will you do with your World Series ring?

That’s probably not the top-of-mind question when a player or coach is about to receive a championship ring, but it’s something they’ve got to think about once they get it. Some people tuck them away and only wear them on special occasions. Some people wear them whenever possible, a symbol of being the absolute best for a season.

It’s probably an even better question for the Chicago Cubs, who extinguished a 108-year World Series drought last November to finally bring a baseball championship to the North Side again. If ever there’s been a team that should proudly wear those rings, it’s gotta be the Cubs, right? So we had to ask some of them: What will you do with your ring?

The Cubs get their World Series rings before Wednesday’s game. The design is a closely guarded secret until then. Once they get the rings, that will make this particular quandary a bit more real for the Cubs. As you can see in the video above, though, there’s diversity in their answers. Some plan to wear it. Some plan to tuck it away. And manager Joe Maddon, well, he has a different idea altogether. He’s giving it to his mom, who he affectionately calls Beanie.

“The thought is mine,” Maddon said, “I’m really satisfied with the thought, quite frankly. I do prefer sharing things, so while my mom is still here, I’d rather Beanie enjoy it.”

