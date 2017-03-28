As Raiders rush to Las Vegas, try not to laugh at Roger Goodell's stance against gambling

Roger Goodell recently declared the NFL remained opposed to legalized sports wagering. The NFL commissioner’s reasons were trite, outdated and mocked by experts, but when has that ever stopped the NFL from doubling down (gambling term) on a policy?

If Goodell says the league is opposed to sports wagering, then you rest assure that …

… Welcome the Las Vegas Raiders …

… Yeah, there is nothing that $750 million can’t buy.

Whatever. Goodell is just the talking head for the league. His bosses voted Monday by the tune of 31-1 that the Raiders should move from Oakland to Las Vegas because the good people of Clark County got suckered into the latest NFL tax boondoggle. Join the club.

View photos Raider Nation is moving east to Las Vegas, as the league approved of the team’s plans to relocate from Northern California. (AP) More

Suddenly those bright light casinos didn’t look so bad. As recently as 2013, according to ProFootballTalk, the NFL was so opposed to sports wagering that it wouldn’t even let Las Vegas bid for the Pro Bowl – which isn’t even a real game. It also wouldn’t allow a preseason game to be played there, by (presumably) a California team seeking to expand its fan base.

Four years later and the concerns about staging games in a state with legal sports wagering is gone. The NFL already started playing games in London (four this coming season) despite the fact there’s a sports book or three on nearly every block there.

Why? Money.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and join a league today]

Oakland didn’t have any. Vegas did. Gambling no longer mattered. Nothing did. They are now embracing Vegas and everything it has to offer. For instance, the guy who runs the famed “Moonlite BunnyRanch” – among other establishments – says he’s set to open the world’s first “sports brothel” on the Raiders’ first home game.

It’s all part of the fun.

These guys didn’t become rich by accident – well, other than Raiders owner Mark Davis and a bunch of the others who were born into it. Even then they were taught the golden rule at their daddy’s knee: If someone is willing to hand you gold, change the rules.

“[The NFL] is not changing our position as it relates to legalized sports gambling,” Goodell told MMQB.com this week. “We still don’t think it is a positive thing. We want to make sure that the integrity of our game is the primary concern and we do everything possible to protect that. And that people are watching it for the outcome, and they know that it is not being influenced by any outside influences. We are very determined to continue that, and we will; that’s a first priority for us.”

The above paragraph is ridiculous and has been for decades. The FBI, the casino industry and everyone else who has studied this stuff agrees that the best way to stop games from being “influenced by any outside influences” is to legalize sports gambling.

View photos A look at the projected stadium plans for the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo courtesy of MANICA Architecture) More

Legal wagering allows shifts in the point spread or unusual betting patterns to be monitored in real time. Games can be taken off the board. Unexpected winners can be tracked. Everything (or as much as possible) is out in the open. Once you take out – or weaken – the financial incentive to fixing games, while also increasing the ability of law enforcement to catch those engaging in it, then it will occur less frequently.

The English Premier League isn’t overrun with match fixing scandals despite gambling being legal there. Besides, this isn’t old Vegas, with Robert De Niro running the Tangiers. Sports books sit inside casinos owned by multinational conglomerates. They want a square game more than even the NFL.

Read More