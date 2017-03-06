Arsene Wenger punished Alexis Sanchez for giving Arsenal exactly what it needs

Alexis Sanchez has been giving Arsenal exactly what it needs.

Arsene Wenger responded by giving Arsenal exactly what it didn’t need.

According to reports, the longtime Gunners manager finally had enough of Sanchez’s behavior, and that’s why the Chilean star was kept on the bench to start Arsenal’s huge Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

When Sanchez was brought on after halftime, he responded by playing a through-ball that generated Arsenal’s only goal in a 3-1 loss. It’s the latest bit of brilliance from Sanchez, whose 17 goals and nine assists both rank top-four in the Premier League.

It’s also the latest dispiriting setback for Arsenal, and that’s almost assuredly what led to Sanchez’s benching. Not that it should have.

Sanchez has compiled a veritable dossier of outward displays in recent months, from throwing a tantrum after being subbed against Swansea City to the crestfallen pose he struck after Bayern Munich’s fifth and final goal in last month’s Champions League drubbing. He’s also been a pain on the training ground, if reports are to be believed.

By strict definition, this is probably not the way you would like your star players to act. But here’s the problem: Arsenal has been acting the “right way,” whatever that entails, for more than a decade and there are no major trophies to show for it.

Sanchez has shown a fire that Arsenal’s other well-paid stars have too often lacked ever since he signed from Barcelona in the summer of 2014. He has scored 61 goals to go along with 36 assists, and he made the PFA’s Team of the Year his first season.

All there is to show for it is an FA Cup title and a second-place finish in the league, which was still widely considered a failure in light of Leicester City’s miracle run and the other Premiership giants’ tumbles.

That would infuriate a lot of the best players in Europe. Sanchez is no different.

It hasn’t seemed to infuriate Wenger, though. With his “Invincibles” season of 2003-04 fading further and further into memory, the list of years without a major trophy is running high, and the list of excuses is running out.

First, Wenger said Arsenal needed to balance the checkbook after moving into the £390 million Emirates Stadium in 2006. That became a crutch for not competing for top talent in the transfer market.

Alexis Sanchez's benching has a lot of people up in arms.

Once he did start to spend, Wenger bought stars like Sanchez, but he then failed to fill out the squad with the requisite depth to survive every nine-month, four-competition season. Even when those positions were (mostly) addressed, the desire wasn’t there to grind out results in the league, and the talent wasn’t there to avoid getting laughed off the field by superior sides in Europe.

Sanchez is a check mark in both categories. He’s alented enough to start for nearly any Champions League club and fiery enough to get any job done.

So why is he being excoriated for it instead of celebrated?

It’s a bit of a corner Wenger has backed himself into. He’s unwilling to play Sanchez every minute of every game, as the winger would prefer, but he’s almost forced to do so because nobody else in the squad is a true difference-maker from week to week.

Wenger is notorious for protecting his players and blaming basically anybody but them for how matches play out. Perhaps most tellingly, he didn’t entirely do that when explaining his benching of Sanchez.

“The thinking was that we had to go more direct,” Wenger said of starting Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck ahead of Sanchez, “and I wanted to play two players who are strong in the air because we decided to go more direct.”

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t play as directly as Sanchez, whether making runs at fullbacks on the outside or driving toward goal himself. Also, he’s proven to be strong in the air despite his 5-foot-7 frame.

