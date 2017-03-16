Arsenal-West Brom Preview

And now begins the long path of reckoning for Arsenal.

While Arsene Wenger and the Gunners certainly control their own destiny in this run-in, the future is anything but certain as they snap back into league action with Saturday's matinee affair at The Hawthorns versus West Bromwich Albion.

Arsenal (15-5-6) have had nearly a fortnight to absorb the hammering inflicted upon them by Bayern Munich in their round of 16 Champions League tie, as twin hammerings by a 5-1 scoreline left the north London side battered, bruised and embarrassed after a complete capitulation at home in the second leg.

It was the seventh consecutive exit from Europe's most prestigious tournament at this stop, and with each passing failure, the howl of "Wenger out!" from the chorus of Gooners grows ever louder.

Wenger did himself no favours in the post-match press conference.

His King Lear-esqe ranting over the officials' decision to red card defender Laurent Koscielny on the foul that led to Bayern's first goal, which also opened the floodgates, was a hollow attempt at obscuring the fact Arsenal are ill-equipped to play against the continental powers on Europe's biggest stage.

And this is the instance where time likely will not heal all wounds. Yes, Arsenal will head back to Wembley Stadium in pursuit of their third FA Cup title in four years after clinically disposing of feel-good story and fifth-tier Lincoln City 5-0 last weekend, but it can be argued no one outside the organisation cares about lifting this trophy once more.

All the focus has turned to finishing in the top four, Wenger's hallowed ground that would allow him - should he return to Arsenal for a 22nd season - to take yet another run at the Champions League. And with the traditional six powers all vying for those top four spots, there is far more at stake than the financial windfall Champions League brings.

This time, it's about the soul of a franchise and the crossroads it will face should they finish below first for the first time since placing fifth in the 1995-96 season. Arsenal are five points behind Liverpool for fourth but have two matches in hand on the Merseyside squad.

"It's a strange championship because there's no continuity at the moment," Wenger told the team's official website. "You don't have the same number of games, you don't have the continuity home and away. What is for sure is that we are in a position where we can't waste points.

"We want to play in the Champions League next season. We have a tough job because we have six or seven teams fighting for the places and how well we do until the end of the season will of course depend on that.

While West Bromwich Albion (11-7-10) are not one of those six or seven teams, manager Tony Pulis has always been a burr in Wenger's saddle because of his team's direct, physical play and ability to score off set pieces dating back to his days at Stoke City.

Those two traits define the Baggies this campaign because they are joint-leaders with Bournemouth with 17 goals off deadball situations, but West Brom have converted just one penalty while the Cherries have buried seven from the spot. Of those 17 goals, 12 have come off corner kicks, but Arsenal have conceded just four non-penalty goals on set pieces, tied for second-best with Manchester City.

The Baggies still harbour European hopes, but they became more faint after back-to-back shutout losses to Crystal Palace and Everton. Pulis' side were overrun 3-0 at Goodison Park last weekend, keeping them in eighth place in the table and creating a seven-point chasm between themselves and the Toffees for a potential Europa League spot depending on how the FA Cup and final standings shake out.

"Our league position is nice but we have been disappointed by our last two performances," Jonny Evans told West Brom's official website. "Sometimes the tough games can be the best games to play in. We want to go into them and express ourselves and hopefully get a better outcome than the one we got at Goodison Park."

West Brom did receive some good news in the player call-up department for the upcoming international calendar matches. Jake Livermore was called up by England for a friendly against Germany and the Three Lions' World Cup qualifier versus Lithuania, while forward Hal Robson-Kanu was tabbed by Wales to face Ireland in their World Cup qualifier.

