Arsenal transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from the Emirates Stadium

Arsene Wenger is growing frustrated at the lack of support he feels he is being shown by the Arsenal board, according to the Times.

The Gunners want the manager to wait until the end of the season before any decision on his future is announced as they are said to be wary of the backlash from fans if he signs a new contract during their current difficult run of form.

Lucas Perez and Deportivo La Coruna have made contact over a potential return to the Spanish club for the striker this summer, according to La Voz de Galicia.

The 28-year-old is not unhappy with the way he has been treated in north London but questions how many more first-team opportunities he will be handed in the future having impressed in the games he has been given.

Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson is a target of newly promoted Brighton, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 25-year-old was close to joining Crystal Palace in January and is also being monitored by Newcastle United, who are also in line for promotion to the Premier League.

Arsenal have entered the race for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk as part of their switch to a back three, according to the Daily Mirror.

Chelsea are in pole position to sign the Dutchman and Liverpool, Manchester City and Everton are also keen, with the Saints pricing the centre-back at £50 million.

WILSHERE SET FOR CONTRACT TALKS

Jack Wilshere is set for contract talks with Arsenal after his loan spell at Bournemouth was cut short by his latest injury, according to the Daily Mail.

The midfielder has fractured his leg and will return to the Emirates Stadium for treatment. He is expected to be offered to an extension to his current deal, which expires next summer.

PSG MONITORING OZIL

Paris Saint-Germain are keeping a close eye on Mesut Ozil's situation at Arsenal, reports Yahoo Sport.

The French champions have been monitoring Alexis Sanchez for some time, but they also have their eye on his Emirates team-mate as both men edge towards the final 12 months of their current contracts.

OSPINA TO LEAVE ARSENAL

Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina has agreed personal terms with Fenerbahce, according to a report TalkSport.

The 28-year-old is ready to leave north London in search of regular first-team football having made just two Premier League appearances this season, and has found his next destination.

The deal will see the Colombian earn £40,000 per week in Turkey, should he complete a move in the summer.

PSG PRESIDENT TO OVERSEE ALEXIS BID

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi will personally oversee his club's bid to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal this summer, L'Equipe reports.

The Qatari has taken charge of the club's most important deals in the past and spearheaded PSG's moves for Angel Di Maria and Julian Draxler. He does not want to leave anything to chance over the club's attempts to sign the Chile international and is ready to lead the push himself.

ARSENAL TO OFFER BENZEMA £300K PW

Arsenal are preparing a sensational summer offer for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema, according to Spanish publication Don Balon, worth up to £300,000 per week in wages.

The deal would instantly make the Frenchman the highest paid player in the Premier League should he accept a move, doubling his current salary.

Benzema is reportedly growing tired of criticism from Los Blancos fans and is considered an ideal replacement for Alexis Sanchez in north London, should the Chile international decide to leave.

CITY LEADING ALEXIS CHASE

Manchester City have pulled out in front in the race to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, established Chilean daily Cooperativa reports.

Until recently, reports had placed Chelsea at the head of the queue in the attacker's ongoing transfer saga, but it is claimed that Pep Guardiola's side are prepared to shell out £50 million for Sanchez's services, with the 28-year-old set to bank upwards of £200,000 per week in the prime years of his career.

MAN CITY JOIN LACAZETTE CHASE

Manchester City have joined Arsenal in the hunt for £40 million Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, according to the Daily Mirror.

The France international is expected to be on the move this summer, with Atletico Madrid also weighing up a big-money approach.

MAN UTD PLOT OZIL RAID

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is plotting a shock summer move for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil, according to the Daily Mirror.

German midfielder Ozil played under Mourinho at Real Madrid and, with 12 months left on his contract in June, the Gunners could sell to their Premier League rivals in a big enough offer is tabled.

Arsenal famously sold star striker Robin van Persie to Old Trafford when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge, then watched their former player win the title that had eluded him with Man Utd the following season.

ARSENAL SCOUTING PICKFORD

Arsenal have sent scouts to watch Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, according to Sunderland Echo.

The Gunners have been impressed by the England Under-21 international's performances this season, but they would likely face competition for his signature this summer.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton have all shown an interest in the former Preston North End loanee.

MARSEILLE WANT GIROUD

Marseille want to capitalise on Olivier Giroud's lack of starts for Arsenal by tempting the striker to return to Ligue 1, according to France Football.

The club now owned by American businessman Frank McCourt have already signed France internationals Dimitri Payet and Patrice Evra, and Giroud is next on their list.

CHILEAN STARLET COULD GET DEAL

Arsenal are considering offering a contract to Chilean youngster Marcelo Allende after he turned 18 on Friday, according to the Daily Mirror.

Allende, who currently plays for Deportes Santa Cruz in his home country, has spent time on trial with the Gunners but is unable to sign for the club until his 18th birthday due to FIFA regulations.

ARSENAL TO SWOOP FOR GORETZKA

Arsenal are preparing to make a move for Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, The Sun reports.

The 22-year-old joined the Gelsenkirchen side from Bochum in 2013 and has impressed over recent seasons, chipping in with six goals in all competitions this term. With his contract expiring in June 2018 and yet to agree to a new one with the German side, Arsenal are reportedly monitoring his situation, though he could cost around £21 million.

ALEXIS TO GIVE ARSENAL LAST CHANCE

Alexis Sanchez will see out his contract at Arsenal before deciding whether the club can match his ambitions, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Chilean wants to see the Gunners make a major splash in this summer's transfer market and could join Chelsea for free in 2018 if he is not satisfed with the team's progress.

WENGER & GAZIDIS CLASH

Senior figures at Arsenal are worried about Arsene Wenger's unwillingness to embrace changes suggested by chief executive Ivan Gazidis, according to the Daily Mirror.

Gazidis wants to revamp and modernise a number of different aspects of the club's operation and bring in a director of football, but Wenger has labelled such changes "superficial".

ARSENAL KEEN ON EDERSON

Arsenal watched Benfica's 3-3 draw against Estoril on Wednesday and are keen on goalkeeper Ederson, according to the Sun.

The 23-year-old is seen as a potential long-term successor for Petr Cech but Manchester City are also interested in signing him this summer.