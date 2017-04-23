Arsenal Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Manchester City

Arsene Wenger says defeat in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City won't play any part in his future.

The 67-year-old's contract with Arsenal expires at the end of the season and the Frenchman has yet to reveal whether he'll be staying on as Gunners boss.

Inconsistent performances and dismal results throughout 2017 have prompted protests against Wenger signing a new deal but the man himself says that a loss at Wembley on Sunday wouldn't affect any potential decision.

"It doesn't play any part in that," he said. "The FA Cup is a very important game for me because it's the next game and because it's an opportunity to win a trophy this season. So, of course, we are all fully focused on that. My future is Sunday."

Wenger's decision to field three at the back for the first time in 20 years hinted that he is willing to change his ways and the explanation for the move was that he wanted to give Arsenal more defensive solidity - something that they will need in abundance against a potent attacking side this weekend.

"It was more designed to give us a bit more defensive solidity because recently away from home we conceded too many goals," Wenger said.

ARSENAL INJURIES

Danny Welbeck faces a fitness test before Sunday's game on a toe injury, while Shkodran Mustafi has been ruled out completely.

"Ospina is out and Lucas is still out," said Wenger. "They are longer-term injuries. Ospina could be back in 10 days."

French youngster Jeff Reine-Adelaide has been ruled out until the end of the season with an ankle injury, with Santi Cazorla another long-term absentee.

ARSENAL SUSPENSIONS

Arsenal have no players suspended for this match.





ARSENAL POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Wenger's decision to field three at the back caught everyone by surprise against Middlesbrough and he could choose to do the same again, although the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling on the flanks could pose huge problems for the Arsenal defence.

"It's an option, yes. But what will I do? You will understand, I won't tell you now," Wenger told a news conference on Thursday.



Alexis is likely to start through the middle while Theo Walcott looks set to return following his omission against Boro, but a midfield partnership of Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey is likely to be kept intact.

