Arsenal-Swansea City Preview

Swansea City emerge from the FA Cup break with a new manager patrolling the touch line in Paul Clement.

The 44-year-old took charge of the Swans a week ago, and gets his first taste of life as a Premier League manager Saturday against Arsenal at Liberty Stadium.

Previous manager Bob Bradley was dismissed after only 11 matches in charge, but the American coach did little to help the Swans emerge from the bottom three. They currently find themselves in 19th place but very much within striking distance of safety.

Clement brings with him an impressive resume that includes assistant manager stints at Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. He will now be tasked with guiding the struggling south Wales squad to safety.

"We are delighted with the appointment of Paul Clement as our new head coach," club chairman Huw Jenkins said. "Paul has not only worked with some of Europe's biggest football clubs, but also the very best players in the world.

"Swansea City's strength over many years had been the quality of the football coached on the training field. That has always been at the forefront of our success. There is no doubt in my mind that Paul can not only help us regain that footballing belief, but also restore some much needed pride back into the football club."

Clement takes charge of a club that has a bit of momentum following a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Jan. 3 as Angel Rangel netted the winner two minutes from time. A second consecutive win could lift the Swans (4-3-13) out of the relegation zone.

However, they will also need to bounce back quickly after being eliminated from the FA Cup with a 2-0 loss to Hull City last weekend.

Arsenal (12-5-3) come into the clash riding a four-match unbeaten streak across all competitions following a 2-1 win over Preston North End in FA Cup play. The Gunners find themselves in fifth place in the table, but a win combined with a Liverpool loss against Manchester United on Sunday, could see the Gunners up to second place.

Their last Premier League outing ended in a wild 3-3 draw with Bournemouth. The Gunners were completely out of sorts in the opening half as the Cherries held a 3-0 lead at the break. But Arsene Wenger's boys came alive in the final 20 minutes to rescue a point courtesy of goals from Alexis Sanchez, Lucas Perez and Olivier Giroud, whose equaliser came in the second minute of added time.

Goalkeeper Petr Cech believes his side showed great character to battle back and earn a point.

"It's a great reaction from the team. We were 3-0 down but we found a way to play our game, open them up and score goals," Cech said. "We were decisive in the final third. There's a big but, though, because the first 60 minutes was very disappointing from ourselves, and it isn't the win we wanted."

Swansea have lost three of their last four home matches against Arsenal in the Premier League. The Gunners have never failed to score in five previous league games at Liberty Stadium.

Swansea have won just 15 points from their 20 games this season; their worst return at this stage of a Premier League campaign.