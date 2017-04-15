Arsenal-Middlesbrough Preview

It's getting late for Arsenal as the Gunners aim to continue their streak of consecutive top-four finishes, which now stands at 20 seasons. One for every year of Arsene Wenger's managerial tenure.

But this season feels a bit different for the north London side as inconsistency has been a hallmark of their campaign. But there is time to break back into the top four, and it must start Monday with a trip to Riverside Stadium to face relegation-threatened Middlesbrough.

Arsenal (16-6-8) find themselves in seventh place on 54 points.

Though Middlesbrough (4-12-15) have had difficulty scoring this season, the Arsenal defence must make sure they are in better form after a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace last Monday.

Since January, Wenger's club has conceded three goals against Bournemouth, Liverpool, Chelsea, West Brom and Crystal Palace. Add to that the fact that they allowed five in both Champions League fixtures against Bayern Munich and it's easy to understand why the confidence might be a little shaken.

Wenger confessed he understood the fans disappointment following the defeat.

"I want the fans to support the team," he said. "I think they are extremely disappointed."

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, sit in 19th place on 24 points and are mired in an 0-6-8 league stretch. Last time out, Boro did collect a point in a scoreless draw with Burnley. They had the better of possession against Burnley, but only managed three shots on target.

Despite their struggles, goalkeeper Victor Valdes believes his side can avoid relegation.

"Every game now is a final for us, in the position we're in," he said. "We haven't had the best results but now we have seven games to play and hopefully we can start that with three points.

"But our work, our attitude and our objectives will always be the same - win our games and don't think about the others. I think we deserve to stay in the Premier League and hopefully we can do that."