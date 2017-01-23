Arsenal manager Wenger charged with misconduct by FA

Burnley's Ashley Barnes, left, and Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at The Emirates Stadium, London, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) -- Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct by the English Football Association after an altercation with a fourth official during his team's 2-1 victory over Burnley.

Wenger, who had been sent-off by referee Jon Moss for protesting against a Burnley penalty in injury time on Sunday, appeared to twice shove Anthony Taylor in the tunnel area at Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman later apologized, saying ''I regret everything.''

The FA says Wenger ''used abusive and/or insulting words towards the fourth official. It is further alleged that following his dismissal from the technical area, his behavior in remaining in the tunnel area and making physical contact with the fourth official amounted to improper conduct.''