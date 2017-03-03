Arsenal-Liverpool Preview

For all the strength in personality and charisma both Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp have in leading Arsenal and Liverpool, there is a growing sense that the run-in to end this season may go a long way in forging the identities of these two successful clubs for the future.

In a crucial crunch match that has as much to do with top-four aspirations as it does righting the two listless leviathans of the Premier League, Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

The two sides are separated by one point for the fourth and final Champions League spot, with Arsenal (15-5-5) currently one point better than Liverpool (14-7-5). Yet both feel the heat from another of the evergreens as Manchester United lurk one point further back of the Reds.

And with Arsenal all but certain to make another fiery exit in the round of 16 of the Champions League next week - unless they defy the towering odds of reversing their four-goal defeat to Bayern Munich - the emotions regarding Wenger's future in London will vacillate with every goal scored and allowed by the Gunners going forward.

For his part, Wenger has been somewhat sanguine about his future.

He reportedly has a two-year extension offer on the table from Arsenal's board, but has yet to say if he will start a third decade with the club. Wenger, though, did shoot down any possibility of going to Barcelona following the announcement Luis Enrique will not return to manage the Catalan giants next season.

"I have been here for 20 years and I had many times the opportunity to leave so I don't think I have to convince you that my preference has always been Arsenal," he said. "But of course I am objective and lucid enough to make the right decision for myself and the club as well. The club is free to make the decision it wants and I will respect that.

Wenger's fate lies in Arsenal's final 13 league matches as much as it does the decision of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil to remain with the club. Both players will be out of contract at the end of next season, and talks on extending both have stalled.

And given how Wenger's trademark reluctance in big-money spending on marquee players has often contributed to Arsenal failing to break the tape in the Premier League for 12 years running, the Chilean and the German could serve as the canaries in Arsenal's gilt-edged coal mine regarding their future.

Sanchez is the league's joint-leading scorer at 17 goals with Harry Kane (Tottenham) and Romelu Lukaku (Everton), leaving him two shy of his career high set with Barcelona in 2013-14. But his proficiency has lacked against Liverpool with just one goal in four lifetime matches.

Ozil should be available for the match despite missing practice time due to an illness, and Arsenal will be bolstered by the return of midfielder Aaron Ramsey and defender Laurent Koscielny from injuries. Ozil, though, grabbed headlines after the German newspaper Bild published an excerpt of his upcoming autobiography that detailed an intense locker room row with Jose Mourinho during which the current Manchester United manager called him "a coward" while the two were together at Real Madrid.

For Ozil, whose five assists are a far cry from his Premier League-leading 19 from last season, it has been an inconsistent term with damning indictments of underperforming in matches against top-six teams. His play has contributed to Arsenal being 13 points back of champions-elect Chelsea and them fighting for their lives to maintain their customary top-four finish.

While much is made of Wenger's refusal to flash the cash, there are plenty of reasons to question Liverpool's acquisition by committee approach that Klopp has a large say in.

The two biggest issues for the Reds have been defence and depth, even before the German arrived in the middle of last season, but the highs of stellar play against the best of the best have been sometimes equaled with indifferent stretches against the middling rest.

Monday was the latest case in point of the latter as Liverpool were thumped by Leicester City 3-1. Their pride wounded and professionalism questioned in a disastrous title defence that ultimately cost manager Claudio Ranieri his job, the Foxes used the 90 minutes as catharsis and a potential stepping stone to avoid the drop while extending Klopp's woes.

