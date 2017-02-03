Arsenal-Chelsea Preview

Arsenal fans have seen this before, and once more, the moment in time is surreal because they know when they feel déjà vu.

Arguably the last line of resistance in preventing Chelsea from taking the Premier League title at a canter, the out-of-sorts Gunners face a must-win scenario Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

With apologies to Iron Maiden since Arsenal (14-5-4) have won five league titles since "Déjà Vu" was released on the heavy metal great's 1986 Somewhere in Time album, the side's current plight seems all too familiar for Gunners supporters as they continue to wait for Arsene Wenger to deliver a Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004.

Once more, Arsenal have hung around the top of the table and enter this match in third place, trailing eternal rivals Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference and nine points adrift of fellow London derby nemeses and frontrunners Chelsea (18-2-3).

But for all the praise Wenger has lavished on the team for their mental fortitude - and rightly so in those recent moments after rallying from three goals down to scratch out a point at Bournemouth and getting a last-gasp victory over Burnley on Alexis Sanchez's penalty eight minutes into stoppage time - the Gunners badly reverted without their manager on the touchline in a mid-week loss to Watford.

It was the Hornets and not the Gunners who were two to the good at the Emirates inside a quarter-hour as Arsenal's lacklustre play elicited jeers from the home crowd while Wenger watched in the stands to mark the beginning of his four-match touchline ban for pushing an official.

From top to bottom, it was a shambolic effort save Alex Iwobi's goal on 58 minutes, and there were many questions for Wenger to answer regarding both effort and lineup decisions as both Hector Bellerin and Theo Walcott were absent from a starting XI that looked so promising in dismantling Southampton 5-0 on the road in FA Cup play last weekend.

"When you play at the top of the league like that, that is the most disappointing," Wenger told Arsenal Player. "It's really worrying the way we turned up in the first half. We looked disjointed, not dominating the duels.

"We prepared well for the game and we told them about what to expect, but it looked like mentally we were not ready for the fight that they gave us."

The loss recalled the home defeat last season to Swansea City that essentially scuttled Arsenal's hopes to catch darlings Leicester City as part of a runners-up finish that provided little joy save finishing ahead of Spurs on the final matchday. This time, however, the Gunners are far from guaranteed the solace of a Champions League berth since only one point separates Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City from second through fifth, and Manchester United lurk another four behind that quartet.

Though Wenger reportedly tore into his team for looking past Watford, he has given the players who appeared in Tuesday's match two days off from training to get them fresh for this contest.

"Of course we want to respond against Chelsea," he added. "When you lose a game you want to respond straight away and we have to analyse well what happened and respond straight away on Saturday in a very convincing way.

While Wenger will not be able to make any adjustments from the touchline, he must make at least one change to the lineup since Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of this contest with a strained calf. The midfield already had one gaping hole since Granit Xhaka continues to serve a four-match ban for his second red card of the season picked up against Burnley, and Walcott appears most likely to take Ramsey's spot as playmaker.

Additionally, forward Olivier Giroud - who has scored many of Arsenal's biggest goals this season - was lifted Tuesday after taking a knock to his ankle. Six of Giroud's seven Premier League goals have either been match-winners or salvaged a point for Arsenal, and five have come in the 71st minute and later.

All this leaves Arsenal fans with the dreadfully familiar feeling of looking up at the table to see a foreign manager leading Chelsea to a Premier League title. But in stark contrast to the external froth Jose Mourinho fomented at Stamford Bridge among Wenger and the Gooners, current Blues boss Antonio Conte has whipped his London side into a league juggernaut in his maiden season without the animus towards the Frenchman.

