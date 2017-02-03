Arsenal-Chelsea Preview

Arsenal fans have seen this before, and once more, the moment in time is surreal because they know when they feel déjà vu.
Arguably the last line of resistance in preventing Chelsea from taking the Premier League title at a canter, the out-of-sorts Gunners face a must-win scenario Saturday at Stamford Bridge.
With apologies to Iron Maiden since Arsenal (14-5-4) have won five league titles since "Déjà Vu" was released on the heavy metal great's 1986 Somewhere in Time album, the side's current plight seems all too familiar for Gunners supporters as they continue to wait for Arsene Wenger to deliver a Premier League trophy for the first time since 2004.
Once more, Arsenal have hung around the top of the table and enter this match in third place, trailing eternal rivals Tottenham Hotspur on goal difference and nine points adrift of fellow London derby nemeses and frontrunners Chelsea (18-2-3).
But for all the praise Wenger has lavished on the team for their mental fortitude - and rightly so in those recent moments after rallying from three goals down to scratch out a point at Bournemouth and getting a last-gasp victory over Burnley on Alexis Sanchez's penalty eight minutes into stoppage time - the Gunners badly reverted without their manager on the touchline in a mid-week loss to Watford.
It was the Hornets and not the Gunners who were two to the good at the Emirates inside a quarter-hour as Arsenal's lacklustre play elicited jeers from the home crowd while Wenger watched in the stands to mark the beginning of his four-match touchline ban for pushing an official.
From top to bottom, it was a shambolic effort save Alex Iwobi's goal on 58 minutes, and there were many questions for Wenger to answer regarding both effort and lineup decisions as both Hector Bellerin and Theo Walcott were absent from a starting XI that looked so promising in dismantling Southampton 5-0 on the road in FA Cup play last weekend.
"When you play at the top of the league like that, that is the most disappointing," Wenger told Arsenal Player. "It's really worrying the way we turned up in the first half. We looked disjointed, not dominating the duels.
"We prepared well for the game and we told them about what to expect, but it looked like mentally we were not ready for the fight that they gave us."
The loss recalled the home defeat last season to Swansea City that essentially scuttled Arsenal's hopes to catch darlings Leicester City as part of a runners-up finish that provided little joy save finishing ahead of Spurs on the final matchday. This time, however, the Gunners are far from guaranteed the solace of a Champions League berth since only one point separates Spurs, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City from second through fifth, and Manchester United lurk another four behind that quartet.
Though Wenger reportedly tore into his team for looking past Watford, he has given the players who appeared in Tuesday's match two days off from training to get them fresh for this contest.
"Of course we want to respond against Chelsea," he added. "When you lose a game you want to respond straight away and we have to analyse well what happened and respond straight away on Saturday in a very convincing way.
While Wenger will not be able to make any adjustments from the touchline, he must make at least one change to the lineup since Aaron Ramsey has been ruled out of this contest with a strained calf. The midfield already had one gaping hole since Granit Xhaka continues to serve a four-match ban for his second red card of the season picked up against Burnley, and Walcott appears most likely to take Ramsey's spot as playmaker.
Additionally, forward Olivier Giroud - who has scored many of Arsenal's biggest goals this season - was lifted Tuesday after taking a knock to his ankle. Six of Giroud's seven Premier League goals have either been match-winners or salvaged a point for Arsenal, and five have come in the 71st minute and later.
All this leaves Arsenal fans with the dreadfully familiar feeling of looking up at the table to see a foreign manager leading Chelsea to a Premier League title. But in stark contrast to the external froth Jose Mourinho fomented at Stamford Bridge among Wenger and the Gooners, current Blues boss Antonio Conte has whipped his London side into a league juggernaut in his maiden season without the animus towards the Frenchman.
Despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool on Tuesday, it became a good result for Chelsea - who still have just one loss in their last 17 league matches (15-1-1) - since Manchester City were the only side among the top six to gain ground on the leaders on the 23rd matchday.
And Chelsea squandered a chance to put a stranglehold on this race as Diego Costa's penalty attempt on 76 minutes was snuffed out by Liverpool keeper Simon Mingolet. It was a rare blip of disappointment this season for Costa - the joint league-leader with Sanchez with 15 goals - but the team were content with leaving one of their closest pursuers with a point in hand.
"Diego's scored so many important goals for us this season so it's no problem," defender Gary Cahill told Chelsea's official website. "We showed a lot of character and on reflection a draw isn't the worst result for us. "We keep going because we want to win the league. This is a very big week for us."
Though often the subject of high-priced acquisitions heading into the close of the transfer window, the biggest news for Chelsea was veteran defender Branislav Ivanovic departing for Zenit St. Petersburg on Wednesday. Ivanovic spent nine seasons with the club, winning two Premier League titles, one Champions League crown and one Europa League title along with three FA Cups and one League Cup.
As Chelsea have barnstormed through the league, it's easy to forget it was Arsenal who spurred Conte into switching into his now-preferred 3-4-3 formation in the reverse fixture. The Gunners ran riot in the first half as Sanchez scored in the 11th minute, quickly followed by Walcott before the quarter-hour.
By the time Mesut Ozil added a third shortly before intermission, the derby was over and the only question was the margin of Arsenal's victory. Conte used the second 45 minutes as a testing ground for the alignment that brought success at both Juventus and the Italian national team before arriving in London.
That 3-0 defeat ended Chelsea's 10-match unbeaten run (7-3-0) against Arsenal and left Conte chastened but determined after falling behind their London rivals on the sixth matchday of the season.
"After this game, this defeat, it's normal for me not to sleep. Not only tonight, but for two nights," he said last fall. "When I don't sleep, I reflect. And it's important to reflect."
That reflection was the impetus for Chelsea's success that has now extended into a fifth month, but Conte is not taking anything for granted against a cornered Arsenal side.
"For sure we face another great team, because Arsenal can fight for the title," he insisted. "Don't forget in the previous game we lost 3-0 away. This could be a good chance for us to show that now we are a totally different team if you compare to the previous game.
"This week is very important for us, and we want to finish this week in the right way by preparing very well for the Arsenal game."
Costa has scored twice in four matches against Arsenal, but was responsible for the red card expulsions of Gabriel and Per Mertesacker in Chelsea's double last season. Last season's corresponding fixture saw the Gunners finish with nine players in a 2-0 defeat as Santi Carzola also was ejected after a second yellow card in the 79th minute.
Sanchez's goal was his first in seven lifetime matches against Chelsea, and it also ended a 673-minute scoring drought Arsenal had against the Blues.
Arsenal have not done the double over Chelsea since their title-winning 2003-04 campaign and have dropped four on the trot at Stamford Bridge since a 5-3 victory Oct. 29, 2011. The Gunners have been outscored 12-1 in those defeats and have not scored there in 302 minutes dating back to Walcott's consolation tally in a 2-1 setback Jan. 20, 2013.
