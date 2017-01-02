Arsenal-Bournemouth Preview

The Premier League is still abuzz over Olivier Giroud's out-of-this world goal this weekend, but it's back to business for Arsenal as they seek a second straight double over Bournemouth on Tuesday at Vitality Stadium.

Last week, Manchester United's Henrikh Mkitaryan had what many would say was the goal of the season with a scorpion kick in a 3-1 victory over Sunderland on Boxing Day.

Giroud then rang in 2017 in style in Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace with a scorpion kick of his own, audaciously flicking Alexis Sanchez's cross with his left boot from just to the left of the spot. The ball looped over keeper Wayne Hennessey and dropped over the line after hitting the crossbar.

"I go first post and Alexis gave me the ball a bit behind me and I tried to take it from back heel and I have maximum luck," Giroud said. "it's just about luck, I was not (in) good balance. It was a great feeling and even more because I wanted to score from the first minute from the natural cross and it was a bit short. That's why I really wanted to score."

Alex Iwobi secured the three points with a goal in the second half as the Gunners (12-4-3) moved into third place in the table, nine points back of front-runners Chelsea and three adrift of Liverpool. Now the goal for Arsenal is to rediscover their road form, having lost back-to-back contests at Everton and Manchester City after starting the season with five wins and two draws in their first seven road matches.

"We need to keep going in a good momentum to stay up and carry on," said Giroud, who has recorded an assist in each of Arsenal's three top-flight wins over Bournemouth. "The teams in front are doing very well, they are in a strong run as well, so yeah we need to respond."

Giroud has always been a lightning rod for controversy, with the feeling he should be doing more as a target forward, though it's sometimes difficult for him to factor given Arsenal's flowing style doesn't always lend itself to Giroud's strengths. But with five goals - three of them match-winners and a fourth that secured a point at Old Trafford against Manchester United - there is no doubt the Frenchman has kept the Gunners in the title chase.

"What is maybe not enough acknowledged by people, maybe even by me, is that Olivier scores important goals," manager Arsene Wenger said. "He scores goals that have a weight in the result of the team."

For Sanchez, it was his seventh assist of the season. The Chile international has factored on 19 of Arsenal's 41 goals, exceeding his total for all of last season.

Bournemouth (7-3-9) closed the year in the top half of the table and showed some mettle in bouncing back from a 3-0 loss at Chelsea by recording a victory at Swansea City by the same scoreline Saturday. Benfik Afobe, Ryan Fraser and Joshua King all scored for the Cherries, who recorded just their second win in 10 road matches.

"The result was a lovely way to end the year," manager Eddie Howe told Bournemouth's official website. "It's been a really good year of progression for the club, sometimes the second season is the hardest to be able to continue to build that momentum.

"But the aim for the New Year is to move the club forward into new waters, that's the challenge for us."

Getting results against top-six teams has been a challenge for Bournemouth since their promotion last season. They are 1-1-4 in such matches this campaign after going 2-2-8 in 2015-16. King - who scored his third goal in as many games - is hoping this victory will spark some confidence for this contest.

"It's a good win for us," the Norway international said. "Everyone is there for each other and it showed, it's tough for the manager as there's big players in this squad and it's tough to pick a starting 11 each week.

"Hopefully today's three points will give us confidence going into a big game on Tuesday night against Arsenal."

Arsenal posted a 3-1 victory at the Emirates in the reverse fixture Nov. 27. Theo Wolcott snapped a tie in the 53rd minute before Sanchez completed his brace in stoppage time to secure the three points. The Gunners have outscored Bournemouth 7-1 in their three victories.