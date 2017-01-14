Arnautovic brace helps Stoke City beat Sunderland

Stoke City cruised to a 3-1 victory over Sunderland on Saturday, as a brace from Marko Arnautovic and a Peter Crouch header sent them on their way.

Jermain Defoe nicked one back for Sunderland (4-3-14) in the 40th minute, but that was about as good as it got for the hosts.

The result lifts Stoke (7-6-8) up to ninth in the Premier League table while Sunderland dropped a place to 19th. Stoke started off the better side and raced into their three-goal lead. First, Arnautovic smashed home past Vito Mannone at the second time of asking after seeing his initial shot saved. He then made it two linking up superbly with Crouch and Xherdan Shaqiri before firing into the roof of the net.

It was lights out on 34 minutes as Mannone came for a long ball and completely missed it as Crouch headed into the empty net.

Sunderland got one back four minutes later as Defoe raced onto a long ball to finish with style.