Arizona State hires Bennett to run defense

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- Arizona State has hired veteran coach Phil Bennett as its defensive coordinator.

The school announced his hiring in a release Wednesday.

Current Sun Devils defensive coordinator Keith Patterson will remain on Todd Graham's staff as linebackers coach.

Bennett has coached for nearly 40 years, including six seasons as SMU's head coach from 2002-07 and as a defensive coordinator at eight schools.

Bennett most recently served as defensive coordinator from 2011-16 at Baylor following three seasons in the same position at Pittsburgh. He also was the defensive coordinator at Kansas State, TCU, Texas A&M, LSU, Purdue and Iowa State.