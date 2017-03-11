Arizona pulls away from UCLA to clinch a spot in Pac-12 title game

LAS VEGAS — Having just buried a second-half 3-pointer right over the outstretched hands of Lonzo Ball, Arizona guard Allonzo Trier decided to have a little fun at his opponent’s expense.

A smirking Trier did a pirouette as he backpedaled down court, a not-so-subtle message to UCLA’s transcendent freshman that this was the Wildcats’ night and there was nothing he could do about it.

There were plenty of enjoyable moments for Arizona on a night when it throttled a fierce rival, clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game and solidified itself as a Final Four threat. Trier and Lauri Markkanen combined for 49 points as the second-seeded Wildcats pulled away from UCLA early in the second half and cruised to a 86-75 victory, setting up a high-stakes showdown with top-seeded Oregon on Saturday night.

Whichever team wins the Pac-12 title game will have the inside track at the No. 2 seed in the West and a geographically favorable path to the Final Four. The loser will be shipped elsewhere since the selection committee’s bracketing principles dictate that every league’s top teams get sent to different NCAA tournament regions.

There’s an outside chance the Pac-12 tournament champion could leapfrog Gonzaga onto the top seed line in the West, but that’s far from likely. Gonzaga (32-1) would have more RPI top 50 wins and fewer losses than Oregon (29-4) even if the Ducks win on Saturday night. The Zags would have the same number of RPI top 50 wins as Arizona (29-4) and a head-to-head victory on a neutral floor back in December.

A lower seed wouldn’t bother Arizona if it can perform to the level it played Friday night. As dominant as the Wildcats’ two stars were and as well as the whole team defended, there isn’t a team anywhere in the country that they’re not capable of beating.

Having emerged from a late-season shooting slump by sinking four 3-pointers in a quarterfinal victory over Colorado on Thursday night, Markkanen’s shooting hand stayed hot one night later. The 7-foot Finnish freshman torched the Bruins for 29 points and four more 3-pointers, showcasing his ability to score from the perimeter or the paint.

Arizona’s Lauri Markkanen, left, fouls UCLA’s TJ Leaf during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Pac-12 men’s tournament Friday, March 10, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) More

Trier was just as effective attacking the rim, knocking down jump shots and competing on the defensive end. He needed only eight shots to get his 20 points, getting to the foul line 10 times and also dishing out four assists.

But as brilliant as Arizona’s two top scorers were, it was even more impressive the way the Wildcats shut down maybe the nation’s most prolific offense. UCLA shot 39.4 percent from the field as Ball finished with more turnovers (4) than field goals (2) and Bryce Alford missed his first seven shots.

