Arizona Cardinals Still Looking At Quarterback In First Round Of Draft

The Arizona Cardinals may still draft a quarterback next week when they pick in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Arizona Cardinals still look to be entertaining the idea of a quarterback in the first round of next week’s NFL Draft. Two names that are popping up as we get closer to opening night are DeShone Kizer from Notre Dame and Nathan Peterman from Pitt.

But be warned Arizona fans, mock drafts are everywhere with whom the Cardinals may pick when the 13th selection rolls around. It may be a quarterback, a receiver, or a defensive back.

Bruce Arians and the Arizona brain-trust are meeting with the former Fighting Irish quarterback for a THIRD time.

Does that mean the courtship of Kizer may lead to him being a Cardinals quarterback?

Not necessarily, if for no other reason than Pro Football Talk recently spoke with Pittsburgh signal caller Nathan Peterman who said he also visited Arizona.

Suffice it to say that the wheels are spinning in the desert.

On Tuesday, and also as reported by Pro Football Talk, both Arians and General Manager Steve Keim met with the media to talk all things 2017 NFL Draft and the potential of drafting a quarterback to eventually replace an aging Carson Palmer.

If we are fortunate enough to get one, he’s going to have a very unique situation,” said Arians via the Arizona Republic, when speaking of having Palmer still being the number one guy, but an understudy to watch and learn.

It’s also a situation few NFL teams find themselves in when drafting a replacement for a long established player.

Be it Kizer, Peterman, or another quarterback, the chance to study behind a player like Palmer is rare indeed.

It’ll all play out next Thursday night, when the 2017 NFL Draft kicks off from Philadelphia.

