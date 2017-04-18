Arizona Cardinals Offseason Grade A Sign Of Things To Come

The Arizona Cardinals are the recipient of a failing grade from Brent Sobleski at Bleacher Report, and it’s deserved.

Sobleski hung the Cardinals with a D for their offseason work, or lack of. It also could set the table for an interesting draft where they will be tasked with filling many holes.

Like, a lot of holes.

I’ve written these last few weeks that the opportunity was ripe for Arizona to pick a quarterback in the first round. An aging Carson Palmer has little left in his tank, and while he may, or may not, have one great playoff run in him, the landscape of the team is trending down. And while the defense saw remarkable upheaval, the most glaring deficiency sooner rather than later will be at quarterback.

That said, and wherever they go in round one, the Cardinals are closer to a rebuild than a playoff game. Before our eyes, this team got old at critical positions. They are no longer looking to add a piece here or there to put them over the top.

It’s more than that now, regardless of what happens in 2017.

It’s completely reasonable that Arizona could select a quarterback, a wide receiver, or a defensive player when they pick in the first round. And in their defense, Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald do buy the team a little time if they wait on those positions on opening night.

But not much time.

Nevertheless, a letter grade of D is both fair and reasonable. It’s also a sign of where this franchise finds itself on the doorstep of this year’s NFL Draft.

It may not be a rebuild this year, but it isn’t far off.

