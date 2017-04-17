Arizona Cardinals Getting Lots Of Advice On Their First Pick

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of questions about what to do with their first round pick later this month. The advice seems endless, and a consensus from those authoring mock drafts is elusive. That said, with significant losses on defense, and an aging quarterback and star receiver, their pick at number 13 will be an interesting one.

I’ve been advocating that solving, or at least attempting to solve a soon to be quarterback issue is a smart move. The Cardinals will have some opportunities to get a potentially good player when they pick on opening night. Further, the idea that waiting on next year’s selection of possible QB’s because they might be better is a ‘Fool’s Paradise.’

Arizona has their work cut out for them. Having Carson Palmer and Larry Fitzgerald nearing an end to their respective careers may better dictate who that first round pick ultimately is.

AROUND COVER32

cover32 Consensus Mock Draft: How does our staff think the first-round of the upcoming draft will unfold in our latest mock draft

2017 NFL Draft: Which teams does Texas Tech quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, best fit

This Week in NFL History: Relive some of the greatest moments in NFL history from April 16th – April 22nd

One thing that is hard to ignore is that the timing is significant. They NEED a quarterback, they NEED to find a receiver, they NEED help in the defensive backfield.

But if you have to slot what position is always most critical on any NFL team, then selecting a quarterback seems even more logical. Palmer is near the end, and while he still brings some game, he is also willing to serve as a mentor for his possible replacement.

Carson is only in a position to buy the team some time with another season in Arizona. Additionally, with names like DeShone Kizer, Patrick Mahomes, and Deshaun Watson floating around as possibly being available when the Cardinals select, why would Arizona pass?

They shouldn’t.

As I’ve written, this opportunity may not present itself again, and the Cardinals shouldn’t gamble that it will.

The post Arizona Cardinals Getting Lots Of Advice On Their First Pick appeared first on Cover32.