Argentine first-division team players robbed at gunpoint

FILE - In this May 31, 2016 file photo, journalists stand outside the headquarters of the Argentine Football Association, AFA, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Argentine soccer is going through a major crisis with several teams not having payed its players salaries in months and with the continuation of the 2017 soccer tournament having stopped for lack of funds. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, File)

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) -- Players with an Argentine first-division team have been robbed at gunpoint as they prepared to train.

Jose Lemme, the president of the club Defense y Justicia, said four unidentified assailants entered the training ground on Wednesday and took various items belonging to the players, including cellphones, wallets and gold chains.

No injuries were reported.

Lemme says ''We'll have to take more precautions. The police are looking for them.''

The Argentine league is set to resume play on Friday. But this is in doubt because of a players' strike claiming unpaid salaries from the league. The league is also without a TV contract.