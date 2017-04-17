'It Wasn't The Same': What Split Up The Hawks' Famous Starting Five

Perched atop the stone fireplace, an Atlanta Hawks logo presides over Shawn and Carol Teague’s living room. The bird’s claws puncture a basketball, it’s wings outstretched and etched white onto a spherical piece of glass. It’s one of five identical trophies acknowledging the Co-Eastern Conference Players of the Month from January 2015, when the couple’s son, Jeff, Kyle Korver, DeMarre Carroll, Paul Millsap and Al Horford quite literally dominated the NBA.

Atlanta’s perfect 170 slate set a record for the most prolific month in league history. The team’s Twitter profile began adding W’s to elongate its “ATLHawks” handle in lockstep with their franchise-record winning streak. Wins piled so rapidly, the gimmick was only curtailed by the social network’s pesky character limit. “It was five guys that enjoyed playing with another and all wanted to win,” Teague told The Crossover. “It wasn’t about stats or anything.”

Yet triumph can be fickle and success in the NBA can prove especially fleeting. A team’s window for contention may only creak open for a moment, like the seconds before a defense-such as those Hawks-collapses on a penetrating point guard. In the blink of an eye, a world-beater starting lineup can be dispersed across an entire conference.

Teague’s award arrived in Indianapolis this summer when he was traded to his hometown Pacers in June. His Indiana team is engaged in a first-round battle with Korver, dealt in January, and the Cavaliers. The winner will likely face Carroll’s Raptors. On the other side of the Eastern bracket, Horford’s top-seeded Celtics could draw Millsap-the lone-remaining starter-and the Hawks in round two. “I would have never imagined it,” Horford said. “It’s a little strange,” said Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer. “It seems like it’s years and years removed,” said reserve forward Thabo Sefolosha.

The business of basketball can be cruel, turning players into mere names on a transaction log. Only relationships can withstand the carousel that often dizzies and derails rosters. It was Korver and Millsap’s bond that originated Atlanta’s prominence, after all. Following three years together in Utah, the sharpshooter phoned Millsap early into his free agency in 2013. As Atlanta parted ways with Josh Smith, the Hawks fixated on Millsap’s versatile skillset to compliment Horford in Budenholzer’s spacious offense. “He just talked about Coach Bud, what type of style of play we was gonna play,” Millsap remembered. “It sounded great.”

The Hawks installed Horford as its bedrock with No. 3 overall selection in 2007. Teague, the 19th pick in 2009, joined two years later. Korver arrived via a July 2012 trade with the Chicago Bulls. After Millsap’s marquee signing, Carroll, another Jazz teammate, followed in August 2013. Atlanta didn’t rise from a splashy off-season rebuild. The Hawks’ flight to prominence cultured within Budenholzer’s petri dish.

It happened almost by accident. With Horford shelved for the season due to a torn pectoral muscle, Pero Antic filled his void in the 2014 playoffs against the Pacers. Antic’s shooting ability allowed Atlanta to stretch Indiana’s bunkered defense, coaxing Roy Hibbert away from the paint and freeing endless action towards the rim. A dichotomy of styles clashed and allowed an inferior talent to last seven games. The lineup boasted a 12.1 net rating in 114 postseason minutes. “The group moved on and they figured it out,” Horford said. Yet the Hawks sputtered to start the 201415 campaign, dropping three of their first four contests. The rhythm was clunky. The ball stopped whizzing around the perimeter.

“I wasn’t up to speed with the guys and what we needed to do,” Horford admitted. In late November, Budenholzer summoned the center to his office. He was out of sync on pick-and-rolls with Teague. The Hawks’ defensive rotations stalled, its coordination in transition collapsed and Horford was responsible. “He just kept challenging all of us,” Horford said. “And I think that at that point, we really started to play better as a unit and we really took off from there.” Atlanta subsequently compiled nine-straight wins to open December and dropped only two more games before Feb. 2.

