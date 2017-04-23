William and Kate Get Squirted with Water While Handing Out Drinks at London Marathon - and the Pic Is Priceless

Princess Kate and Prince William got a bit more than they bargained for when they stood by to hand out water to runners during Sunday’s London Marathon.

William was spotted getting doused in water as runners passed him by. It isn’t clear if the squirt was an intentional light-hearted moment or just an accident, but the prince laughed it off in any case.

Also at the race was Prince Harry, although he was apparently absent for the water incident.

The three royals, whose mental health campaign Heads Together is the official charity of the marathon, were at the start line to sound the klaxon that marked the beginning of the race and stayed on throughout the race at various points to show their support.

But they were also there to offer last words of encouragement to some of the 700-plus runners supporting Heads Together, including military veterans, a family who lost their father to suicide, and a woman dressed as a strawberry.

It was Harry, 32, who threw himself into the pre-race warm-up at Blackheath with the greatest enthusiasm, greeting a succession of runners with a warm hug.

“You’re like my little brother,” one woman told him.

“Oh, was he ginger with a beard?” laughed Harry.

William, 34, chatted with runners about training tips and previous notable marathon “celebrities” he was particularly fascinated by Lloyd Scott, who ran the marathon in a 120 lb. antique diving suit in 2002. He also marveled at how successful the group’s campaign had been in the run-up to the marathon.

“Even friends of mine who never text me have messaged me to say what a fantastic week we’ve had,” he said.

It is the culmination of a week of interviews, morale-boosting and revelations from them as they continued what they see as a national conversation on mental wellbeing. It begun with Harry saying that he had sought therapy to cope with his ongoing grief at the death of his mother Princess Diana, and then was followed by William urging people not to have a “stiff upper lip” about the problems they face and be open to talking about them.

During the pre-marathon press, Kate, 35, sympathized with the difficulties of young mothers, as parenthood can be “lonely,”. She and William also joined in some fun with a BBC Radio One presenter who was running in the race, talking during a surprise on-air appearance on Friday about their family life of nights in, eating take-out curry in cozy clothes.

The Heads Together runners included Ivan Castro, 49, a U.S. Army officer who was blinded in Iraq, and Karl Hinett, 30, who suffered terrible burns in a petrol bomb attack in Iraq.

Hinett, who was running his 151st marathon, has just returned from running the Boston Marathon with Castro. He said of his running companion, “Ivan pulled me through in Boston. I was suffering.”

Castro, who also went to the South Pole with Harry for Walking with the Wounded, said, “Harry is a great athlete. He is patient, kind, caring and humble. I’m certain that if he had to opportunity to run the marathon himself he would.”

The royals also chatted with the Creasy family mother Pippa, 59, and her son William, 25, and daughter Henrietta, 30, who were running in memory of their husband and father Terry, a doctor who killed himself while suffering from depression.

Creasy told reporters, “Terry would have been so proud of them. He is not there to share this happiness. That’s when we really miss him. I cannot tell you how much it has been an emotional journey.”



