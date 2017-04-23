'He is a Frank Lampard type' - Wenger compares Ramsey to former Chelsea star

The midfielder can be the Gunners' version of the former England international according to his manager

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger feels midfielder Aaron Ramsey can be similar to Chelsea great Frank Lampard if he stays fit.

Ramsey, 26, has made just eight Premier League starts this season, with niggling injuries holding him back.

The Wales international scored 26 goals across two campaigns in 2013-14 and 2014-15, but has been unable to match those tallies since.

Wenger said he had envisioned Ramsey being Arsenal's Lampard, who starred with his goal-scoring exploits from midfield.

"In my head Ramsey was going to be a player between 10 and 15 goals a year," he said.

"He is a Frank Lampard type. He is [about] getting in the box and he has a huge capacity to run. Physically, he has a combination of stamina, power and his capacity to repeat high intensity is certainly the best in the league.

"This season has been very frustrating for Aaron. I looked the other day, he has started seven games in the Premier League.

"When I realised that, it was unbelievable, but it's because of injuries – and not big ones. Every time it's a niggling one and when he came back from those – boom – a little calf – boom – a little hamstring."

Arsenal are preparing for an FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Sunday as they continue their bid to win the trophy for the third time in four years.

Ramsey was their hero in the 2014 final, scoring an extra-time winner against Hull City.

Wenger hopes the midfielder is ready to play a big role to finish the campaign, saying: "He looked fit on Monday but I hope he will have a strong end to the season because he is an important player for me.

"He has it all in the locker to be defensive and offensive. So that is for me a vital part of the game we want to play. We do not only want to defend, we want to defend and attack.

"These kind of players are very important. I also think he is at his best age as a midfielder when you look at it at the start of the season. He is a player who can take the role of Mesut Ozil.

"When Ozil needs a breather you can play Aaron there, but he was not there earlier this season."