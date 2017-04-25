'I don't feel I'm worth €100m' - Arsenal target Belotti plays down price tag

The 23-year-old leads the race for Serie A's top scorer award, but does not believe he is valued at the price Torino are asking for him

Torino forward Andrea Belotti has admitted he does not think he is worth the €100 million asking price his club have set for him.

The Serie A side previously revealed they had turned down a bid from Arsenal for the striker, and demand that any potential suitor pay a massive fee to prise him from Turin.

Despite scoring 25 goals for Torino this season and leading the race for Serie A's top scorer, Belotti has played down his proposed fee.

"I honestly do not feel that I am worth so much," the 23-year-old told Tiki Taka. "In football, however, the figures have increased dramatically, and the values of the players have gone through the roof."

Belotti is neck-and-neck with Roma's Edin Dzeko on 25 goals this season, with Mauro Icardi and Gonzalo Higuain also close behind as Serie A enters its final weeks.

The Torino forward is hopeful he can beat Dzeko to the top scorer award but is taking nothing for granted.

"It 's hard duel with striker Edin Dzeko and Mauro Icardi, they both can score two or three goals per game," the Italy international said.

"We need to stay focused and take every opportunity because nobody gives away anything."