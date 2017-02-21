AP Sources: Matt Wieters, Nationals agree, pending physical

In this photo taken Sept. 10, 2016 file photo, Baltimore Orioles catcher Matt Wieters bats against the Detroit Tigers in the third inning in Detroit. Two people familiar with the deal say that free-agent catcher Matt Wieters has agreed to a contract with the Washington Nationals, pending a physical. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Free-agent catcher Matt Wieters and the Washington Nationals have an agreement in principle on a contract, pending a physical, according to two people familiar with the deal.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because nothing had been announced yet.

Wieters is a four-time All-Star who has played his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles after being taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2007 amateur draft.

The defending NL East champion Nationals had opened spring training - the first official full-squad workout was Sunday - with Derek Norris, who batted .186 for the San Diego Padres last season, penciled in as their starting catcher. Wilson Ramos, an All-Star in 2016, left Washington as a free agent, signing with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Wieters is a switch-hitter known for his ability to work with a pitching staff. He has a .256 career batting average with 117 homers and 437 RBIs over eight seasons.

Last year, Wieters hit .244 with 17 homers and 66 RBIs in 124 games, playing on a $15.8 million qualifying offer. He was not given a $17.2 million qualifying offer this offseason by the Orioles and became a free agent.