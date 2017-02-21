Dupree traded to Fever as part of 3-way deal

NEW YORK (AP) -- The Phoenix Mercury traded Candice Dupree to the Indiana Fever on Tuesday as part of a three-team deal that includes Connecticut.

The Fever also get the No. 17 pick in the draft while Phoenix receives Camille Little and Jillian Alleyne from the Sun. Connecticut receives Lynetta Kizer and the eighth pick in the draft.

Dupree has spent the last seven years playing for the Mercury after starting her career in 2006 with the Chicago Sky. The five-time All-Star has averaged 14.7 points, although she had a career low 11.3 last season. She helped the Mercury win a title in 2014.

Little will be playing for her fifth team. She averaged 7.8 points last season for the Sun.

Kizer averaged a career-best 9.6 points for Indiana last year.