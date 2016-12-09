AP Sources: Chicago Sky hire Amber Stocks as head coach

Amber Stocks is getting a new job.

The Los Angeles Sparks assistant has been hired as head coach of the Chicago Sky, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move. A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday.

Stocks replaces Pokey Chatman, who the Sky let go after she guided Chicago to an 18-16 record and an appearance in the WNBA semifinals. She won 106 games in Chicago and led the team to its first-ever playoff appearance in 2013 and a trip to the WNBA Finals in 2014.

Before coming to Los Angeles, Stocks served as an assistant coach at Xavier from 2002-09. She played at Cincinnati, helping the team win a Conference USA championship before graduating in 1999. She also worked briefly at Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Stocks inherits a team rich in talent with former MVP Elena Delle Donne leading the way. The Sky also have Cappie Pondexter, Allie Quigley and Courtney Vandersloot.

