AP Source: Wings trade Odyssey Sims to Sparks for No. 4 pick

NEW YORK (AP) -- Odyssey Sims is going to Los Angeles.

The Dallas Wings are trading Sims to the Sparks for the No. 4 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because no official announcement had been made.

The Sparks also receive the 11th pick in the draft, which Los Angeles had traded to Dallas before last season.

Sims was the team's leading scorer last season, averaging 14 points while starting 30 of 34 games for the Wings, who were 11-23. She was the second overall pick by the Tulsa Shock in the 2014 draft before they moved to Dallas.

The defending champion Sparks traded with the Connecticut Sun to acquire the fourth pick and Chelsea Gray last season. Los Angeles lost guard Kristi Toliver in free agency to the Washington Mystics, opening up a potential need for Sims.

Dallas now has the third, fourth and 10th pick in the first round of the upcoming draft.