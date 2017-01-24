AP source: Saltalamacchia, Blue Jays agree to deal

In this Aug. 29, 2016, file photo, Detroit Tigers catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia watches his two-run homerun during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Detroit. A person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, that the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent catcher Saltalamacchia. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

TORONTO (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a minor league contract with free agent catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement is subject to a successful physical and Toronto had not made an announcement.

Saltalamacchia would get a $1.25 million, one-year contract if added to the major league roster.

Toronto has been looking for a backup catcher to Russell Martin.

Saltalamacchia hit .171 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs in 92 games with Detroit last season. The 31-year-old switch-hitter has 110 career home runs.

---

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.