AP source: Marwin Gonzalez, Astros agree at $3,725,000

A person familiar with the negotiations says first baseman Marwin Gonzalez and the Houston Astros have avoided salary arbitration, agreeing to a one-year contract worth $3,725,000.

The deal includes a 2018 club option worth $5,125,000, the person told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced.

When the sides exchanged proposed salaries last month, Gonzalez asked for a raise from $2 million to $4.2 million and was offered $3.25 million. His 2017 salary is at the midpoint.

Gonzalez, who turns 28 next month, hit .254 last year and set career bests with 13 homers and 51 RBIs. He also played center field, left, second, third and shortstop.

Right-hander Collin McHugh is Houston's last player scheduled for a hearing. Eligible for arbitration for the first time, he asked for a raise from $529,000 to $3.85 million and was offered $3.35 million. McHugh was 13-10 with a 4.34 ERA last year.