AP source: Jeter, Bush join forces in bid to buy Marlins

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2014, file photo, New York Yankees' Derek Jeter speaks to the media after the last baseball game of his career, against the Boston Red Sox, at Fenway Park in Boston. A person familiar with the situation tells The Associated Press that the former Yankees star Derek Jeter and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush have joined forces in their attempt to buy the Miami Marlins. The person confirmed the partnership on condition of anonymity because Jeter and Bush have not commented .(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

MIAMI (AP) — Derek Jeter and Jeb Bush have formed a team in their attempt to buy a team.

The former New York Yankees star and former Florida governor have joined forces in their pursuit of the Miami Marlins, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

The person confirmed the partnership to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Jeter and Bush have not commented. They initially had competing interests in efforts to buy the team.

The person said Quogue Capital investment fund founder Wayne Rothbaum also is interested in buying the Marlins.

Jeter has long talked about owning a franchise. Bush's brother, former President George W. Bush, was part-owner of the Texas Rangers from 1989 to 1998.

Last week, Marlins president David Samson said talks with multiple parties interested in buying the team were in the "fourth inning." He said owner Jeffrey Loria, 76, might sell before the end of the season — or not at all.

Price and financing could be major hurdles. Joshua Kushner, whose older brother is an adviser to President Donald Trump, had a preliminary agreement to buy the Marlins for $1.6 billion before breaking off negotiations. Loria bought the team in 2002 for $158.5 million.

Spokesmen for Jeter and Bush didn't respond to requests for comment.

Jeter retired in 2014 after 20 seasons with the Yankees. His final manager, Joe Girardi, recently predicted Jeter would make a great owner — even if it's in a city other than New York.

"That will be strange. In my mind he'll always be a Yankee," Girardi said. "But there is life after baseball, and sometimes the opportunity that presents itself is not always necessarily where you played."

