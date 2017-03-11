AP source: Chiefs, S Sorensen reach $16M, 4-year agreement

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen, top, intercepts a pass intended for San Diego Chargers wide receiver Isaiah Burse (89) in the end zone as Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, right, looks on during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- The Chiefs and safety Daniel Sorensen agreed to a $16 million, four-year contract that keeps the restricted free agent off the market, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The deal includes $8 million guaranteed and more than $2 million in incentives, according to the person, who spoke Saturday on condition of anonymity because Sorensen must still pass a physical.

Kansas City put a second-round tender on Sorensen this week, which meant he could have tested the market. But the Chiefs could then match any offer or receive a second-round pick as compensation from whatever team was successful in signing him.

But considering coach Andy Reid's affinity for Sorensen - who like Reid played at BYU - and how well he played last season it made sense for the Chiefs to try to retain him.

The former undrafted free agent surprised just about everyone by making the team in training camp three years ago. Sorensen spent part of the season on the practice squad before appearing in nine games, making a name for himself as a hard-hitting cover man on special teams.

He began to play more on defense a season ago, when he appeared in every game, and was a crucial part of the secondary last season. Sorensen made a career-high 54 tackles and picked off three passes, returning one of them for a touchdown, while recovering three fumbles.

He also deflected a couple of passes and forced two fumbles, exhibiting a rare nose for the ball.

The cash-strapped Chiefs have been quiet in free agency mostly out of necessity - after signing safety Eric Berry to a $72 million, four-year deal, they were hard against the cap. But they freed up some space by releasing backup quarterback Nick Foles, allowing them to get the Sorensen deal done.

They have also placed tenders on kicker Cairo Santos and wide receiver Albert Wilson, their other two restricted free agents. They would play this season on one-year deals if they do not reach a long-term contract or sign with another team.

---

