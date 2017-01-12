AP Source: Barney, Blue Jays reach deal to avoid arbitration

A person with knowledge of the negotiations tells The Associated Press that second baseman Darwin Barney has agreed to a $2,887,500, one-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, avoiding salary arbitration.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the team had made no formal announcement of the deal.

The utilityman played at least 25 games each at second base, third and shortstop while making 32 starts - his most at any position - at second. He also played five games in left field and pitched an inning.

Barney, who earned $1,050,000 last season, batted .269 with four homers, 19 RBIS and 13 doubles in 104 games for 89-win Toronto. The Blue Jays lost the AL Championship Series to Cleveland in five games.