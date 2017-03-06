AP Source: 49ers to release wide receiver Torrey Smith

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) -- A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the San Francisco 49ers will release wide receiver Torrey Smith.

The veteran wideout hinted at the move through a series of posts on his verified Twitter account Monday, then the person close to the situation confirmed the team's intentions, on condition of anonymity because the 49ers hadn't formally announced a decision to part ways with Smith.

In March 2015, Smith received a five-year contract worth $22 million in guaranteed money. It could have been worth as much as $40 million.

The 28-year-old Smith had 20 receptions for 267 yards and three touchdowns last season for San Francisco (2-14), which recently hired general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan.

Smith wrote on Twitter: ''What is next?'' ... ''Stay ready!'' and ''Don't be surprised when I'm back on track next year.......''

