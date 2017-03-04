Antoine Vermette decides against appealing 10-game ban to neutral arbitrator

Antoine Vermette has decided against appealing his 10-game suspension to a neutral arbitrator, reports Pierre LeBrun.

Last Saturday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman upheld the automatic 10-game ban after Vermette showed his displeasure with a face-off by slashing the back of linesman Shandor Alphonso’s leg during a Feb. 14 game. The Anaheim Ducks forward had seven days to decide whether to appeal to the neutral arbitrator in order to reduce the suspension.

The NHL Players’ Association was seeking a reduction to five games. In a statement, Vermette, who had never been suspended in his career, agreed that he deserved a suspension but felt 10 games was “excessive.”

“At the earliest possible opportunity, I apologized to Mr. Shandor Alphonso. I was trying to get his attention and was not trying to hurt him. However, using my stick was a mistake, and I accept full responsibility for my actions,” the statement read.

Vermette has already sat for six games and is eligible to return to the Ducks lineup for their March 12 game against the Washington Capitals. By sitting for 10 games, the 34-year-old forward will forfeit $97,222.

