Anthony Mantha scores in OT, Red Wings beats Senators 3-2

Detroit Red Wings' Tomas Tatar (21) celebrates his goal as Ottawa Senators goaltender Mike Condon (1) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday Dec. 29, 2016. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- The Detroit Red Wings spoiled old friend Daniel Alfredsson's party.

Anthony Mantha scored at 1:07 of overtime after Bobby Ryan's turnover to give the Red Wings a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.

The Senators retired Alfredsson's No. 11 before the game. The 20,011 fans, making it the first sellout of the season, kept the celebration going as they cheered for their former captain - and also a former Red Wing - at the 11:11 mark of every period.

''The crowd was into it and we had energy in the building to get us going,'' Senators captain Erik Karlsson said. ''We started pretty good and as the game went on again we started throwing pucks away and kept standing still and they played with possession for most part of the second half of the game.''

Thomas Vanek and Tomas Tatar scored for the Red Wings in regulation.

''We have to be like this every game whether it's home or away,'' Tatar said. ''We played really good, really responsible in every zone and we just played good hockey.''

Jared Coreau, who was born just outside Ottawa and grew up cheering for the Senators fan, made 26 saves.

''I thought it was (Coreau's) best game that he's played for us of the three,'' Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. ''I thought he looked the most calm, I thought he looked the most compact. He made big saves in the first when they were pushing. Obviously, he gave up the one at the end of the first, but he made big saves up until that point so I thought he did a real good job.''

Tatar teamed with Alfredsson with the Red Wings.

''I'm really, really happy for him,'' Tatar said. ''He's a great guy, great leader and a great player and he taught me a lot, too. He's a humble guy and he deserves it for sure.''

Derrick Brassard and Mark Stone scored for the Senators, and Mike Condon made 26 saves.

The Red Wings tied it at 2 midway through the second period when Henrik Zetterberg fed Tatar a stretch pass to send him alone to beat Condon.

Notes: The Senators were without Zack Smith (abdominal strain), and D Fredrik Claesson was a healthy scratch. Detroit C Riley Sheahan and D Ryan Sproul were healthy scratches.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Toronto on Sunday.

Senators: At Washington on Sunday night.