Anthony Lynn's rapid rise ends with him finalizing deal to be Chargers' new coach

You know you’ve had a heck of a crazy 24 hours as a sports franchise when hiring a new head coach is not even close to the biggest news of the day.

What a day Thursday was in San Diego, er, Los Angeles Chargers history. Owner Dean Spanos announced Thursday morning that the Chargers would move to Los Angeles effective immediately, and in the evening they decided Anthony Lynn will be their new head coach. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the two sides were finalizing a deal on Thursday night.

Lynn, who was the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator for most of this season and served as their interim head coach in Week 17, replaces Mike McCoy. Lynn has a heck of a challenge in front of him, considering he’s taking over for a team that is moving from San Diego to Los Angeles for the 2017 season. It’s also a team that has been to the playoffs just once over the past seven seasons.

The hiring leaves the San Francisco 49ers as the only NFL head-coaching vacancy left, with good candidates like New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan still on the market.

The Lynn hiring is surprising when you consider that in mid-September he was coaching the Bills’ running backs and had never been a coordinator in his career. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman was fired by Buffalo after an 0-2 start, Lynn replaced him, and less than four months later Lynn is an NFL head coach. Lynn played from 1993-99 with the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers, and became an assistant with the Broncos in 2000. From 2003 to this season spent time as running backs coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dallas Cowboys, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Bills.

Maybe Lynn’s crazy rise over the past few months will serve him well with the Chargers. They’re in for a crazy next few months as a team.

