Anigwe, Range lead Cal to 80-77 win over No. 13 UCLA

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) -- Mi'Cole Cayton scored a career-high 18 points, Courtney Range had a double-double and Kristine Anigwe converted a 3-point play with 14 seconds left to help Cal beat No. 13 UCLA 80-77 on Friday night to snap a two-game skid.

Range had 15 points and 12 rebounds, Mikayla Cowling scored 18 with six assists and Asha Thomas added 11 points and eight assists. Anigwe finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks.

Kennedy Burke hit a 3, and Jordin Canada scored the final five points, during an 11-2 run that pulled UCLA within two with 46 seconds left. Anigwe's 3-point play made it 80-75 before Nicole Cornet hit two free throws on the other end. After a miss by Cal (16-7, 4-7 Pac-12), Canada's potential tying 3 at the buzzer was off the mark.

Canada led the Bruins with 26 points and seven assists, Burke scored 17 and Monique Billings 16. UCLA (17-5, 8-3) had won six in a row.

Cayton scored 11 points as Cal took a 16-0 lead, the Bears allowed a season-low tying six points in the first quarter and led by 14 going into the second. Cayton, a freshman who came in averaging 4.7 points per game, opened the game with a layup and then hit two 3s and converted a 3-point play in the first five minutes. She tied her previous career high with 13 first-half points and the Golden Bears took a 37-24 lead into the break.

UCLA missed 28 of its first 35 shots - including its first eight - and shot just 13.3 percent in the first quarter. But the Bruins made five-straight baskets during a 16-2 run to open the second half and took their first lead when Burke's jumper made it 40-39 with 4:43 left in the third.

Range answered with two free throws and Cal, which led the rest of the way, made 16 of its last 22 shots.